Alessia Cara, Halsey to Perform at Much Music Video Awards

DJ Marshmello and Anne-Marie are also among the first performers named for the Canadian awards show in August.

Alessia Cara, the best new artist winner at the Grammy Awards, and Halsey are among the first performers named for the Much Music Video Awards, which take place on Aug. 26.

Cara co-hosted the 2017 MMVAs alongside Joe Jonas. DJ Marshmello and British singer Anne-Marie will also take to the stage in Toronto at the 2018 edition to sing their collaboration "Friends."

The Canadian video awards show will air on the Much, CTV and CTV channels and provides a platform for the U.S.-based iHeartRadio after it signed an exclusive pact with local broadcaster Bell Media to launch its brand in Canada.

Additional performers will be announced in coming weeks.