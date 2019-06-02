Alex Borstein Says She Doesn't Want to "Accumulate More Work" Following 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Success

"I feel like I've gotten to do the best things I wanted to do and I’m done," the actress told the Comedy Actress Roundtable.

Alex Borstein's long resume includes a number of projects, including her role as Susie Myerson in Amazon Prime's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which earned her an Emmy win for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series in 2017, a breakout role on MADtv and a decade-long role on Family Guy. But the actress opens up to The Hollywood Reporter Comedy Actress Roundtable on why she feels like she's "done" with adding any more work to her resume.

"I think that people forget that on the other side of a peak can also be a really amazing plateau. I feel like, for me, I don't want to accumulate any more work. I feel done. I feel like I've gotten to do the best things I wanted to do and I’m done," she said.

She continued: "No one's coming to me with offers either… I have no choices, so it's easy for me to be like, 'I'm done.' But I feel like it's nice to just exist and I've got kids and I really want to try not to screw them up too much."

Borstein also discussed what drew her to the role of Susie on Maisel, saying it had a lot to do with "flat shoes" and "no girdle." "I liked that Susie was a very independent, bizarre, little pit bull. It just seemed like it would be a fun ride. And it has been."

The full Comedy Actress Roundtable is set to air June 23 on SundanceTV. Borstein appears on the roundtable panel along with Regina Hall, Jane Fonda, Tiffany Haddish, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne. Follow all the Emmy season roundtables at THR.com/Roundtables.