Alex Brewis, Talent Agent, Dies at 92

Alex Brewis, a talent agent who represented Ed Harris, Tom Skerritt and Star Trek legends Leonard Nimoy and D.C. Fontana, died Dec. 26 at his Studio City home after a long battle with Parkinson's disease, his son announced. He was 92.

Brewis studied drama at Los Angeles City College before he decided to become an agent. His first client was Jack Hogan, a regular on the 1960s ABC series Combat!, and he went on to rep such other actors as Gavin MacLeod, Paul Winfield, Lee Farr and Michael Lerner.

Brewis was born on May 24, 1927, in the Bronx. When he was a baby, his father died and his mother was unable to properly provide for him, and he spent years living at The Hebrew National Orphan Home in New York City, where he remained through high school.

Brewis served four years in the U.S. Army before moving to Los Angeles.

Survivors include his son, Spencer, and grandson, Cory.