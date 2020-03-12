Alex Hamilton Named CEO of StudioCanal U.K.

The former eOne exec replaces Nicola Shindler, who moves to COO.

Alex Hamilton has been appointed CEO of StudioCanal U.K., with current CEO Nicola Shindler — who only joined the company in late 2018 — moving to COO. He will report to group CEO Anna Marsh and will join the company April 22.

A hugely respected name in the industry, Hamilton was most recently president of international film and managing director of Entertainment One's U.K. arm, spearheading its British business and overseeing major successful releases including the Twilight franchise; 12 Years a Slave; Mr. Turner; The BFG; I, Daniel Blake; Stan & Ollie; and Green Book. During his years at eOne, he oversaw the growth of the U.K. from a theatrical startup into a significant independent distributor that grossed more than 725 million pounds ($909 million) at the U.K. box office during his tenure.

“I am really excited to join one of the world’s greatest film companies," said Hamilton. "I have long admired the slate and ambition of StudioCanal and will take great pride in driving the U.K. business further forward."

Moving to the COO role, Schindler — a U.K. TV veteran having established Happy Valley and Years and Years banner Red Productions, in which StudioCanal has a stake — will continue to develop U.K. productions for StudioCanal. In particular, shark attack thriller Something in the Water, which is currently in development and due to shoot later this year. She also retains her current position as CEO of Red.

"Alex’s experience and in-depth knowledge of the UK market are essential assets to accelerate the development of StudioCanal in its ambition of becoming a leader in the production and distribution of European films and series," said Maxime Saada, chairman and CEO of Canal+ Group and chairman of StudioCanal.

Added group CEO Marsh: "It is an absolute pleasure to welcome Alex to the helm of StudioCanal U.K. He is the perfect fit, with vast industry experience, a passion for film, filmmakers and bringing top quality content to the British audience."