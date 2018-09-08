Toronto: Alex Pettyfer, Charlotte Le Bon Board Sci-Fi 'Warning'

They join James D'Arcy and Mena Massoud in the indie from director Agata Alexander and The Exchange.

Magic Mike actor Alex Pettyfer and Charlotte Le Bon have joined the sci-fi drama Warning from director Agata Alexander and The Exchange.

They join James D’Arcy, Laura Harrier and Mena Massoud (Alladin, Jack Ryan), who were earlier announced as part of the ensemble cast. Warning, structured as a sci-fi anthology series, explores loneliness, death and the meaning of life when vastly disparate lives collide in interweaving stories set in a near future Earth.

Alexander will helm Warning based on an original screenplay she penned with Rob Michaelson and Jason Kaye. Anova Pictures is producing the indie and is set to shoot Warning in Romania in the early part of 2019.

Brian O’Shea’s The Exchange, which has the international sales rights, is shopping the project to buyers at the Toronto Film Festival. "With the addition of Pettyfer and Le Bon, this is quite a strong, diverse and well-known ensemble cast that is sure to make this sci-fi thriller extremely popular with our international buyers,” said O’Shea in a statement.

ICM Partners is handling North America. Le Bon received a Cannes premiere for her directorial debut on the short film, Judith Hotel, earlier this year.

Pettyfer’s directorial debut film, Back Roads, will be released by Samuel Goldwyn later this year.

Pettyfer is represented by ICM Partners and Independent Talent Group. Le Bon is represented by United Talent Agency and Agence Adequat.

This story also appears in The Hollywood Reporter's Sept. 8 daily issue at the Toronto Film Festival.