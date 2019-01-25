Alex Ross Perry to Direct Fox's 'Fear Street 2'

The horror pic is the second in a trilogy of films based on the R.L. Stine book series of the same name.

Indie mainstay Alex Ross Perry, the writer-director behind Listen Up Philip and Queen of Earth' has signed on to direct Fear Street 2 for 20th Century Fox.

The sequel is the second in a planned trilogy of films based on the R. L. Stine teen horror book series of the same name. Fear Street was a scare-filled book series that Stine began prior to his wild success of his Goosebumps series and was aimed at older teens, and was markedly adult and more violent.

The stories in the books were set in the fictional town of Shadyside, Ohio, spanned different times periods in the 1980s and 1990s and featured new sets of characters, although some occasionally made appearances in other books, giving them a kind of universe dimension.

Set in 1978, Fear Street 2 portrays Camp Nightwing divided by campers and counselors from Sunnyvale and, when local horrors come alive, everyone must band together to solve a terrifying mystery before it’s too late.

Leigh Janiak is directing the first and third films in the Fear Street series. Perry will direct Fear Street 2 in Atlanta this summer.

The trilogy will be released next year as a series, with each film coming out in theaters a month apart from the previous title. Perry's latest feature, Her Smell, stars Elisabeth Moss as a talented but wildly self-destructive and abusive rocker and will open theatrically in April from Gunpowder & Sky after a world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival.

Perry's other film credits include Golden Exits and The Color Wheel.