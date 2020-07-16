Alex Trebek Says Cancer Treatment "Is Paying Off"

Trebek also revealed that he looks forward to returning to the studio to record new episodes of 'Jeopardy!' in September.

Alex Trebek gave fans and Jeopardy! viewers an uplifting health update via Twitter on Thursday morning. More than a year after the host was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, Trebek shared that he's doing just fine.



"I'm doing well. I've been continuing my treatment and it is paying off, though it fatigues me a great deal," he said on Twitter. "My numbers are good; I'm feeling great."



In March 2019, Trebek revealed his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis. Upon his initial announcement, the Jeopardy host said he acknowledged the slim chances of a recovery at his stage. Since his diagnosis, Trebek has kept fans updated about his health.



On his journey to recovery, the TV personality previously shared that there were "moments of great pain," including attacks of depression and failing bodily functions. These low moments, he said in March 2020, made him question whether "it was really worth fighting on."



In his July announcement, Trebek brought attention to his upcoming book, The Answer Is… : Reflections on My Life, and special episodes in Jeopardy!'s July lineup. For the first time ever, Trebek said, Jeopardy will open up its archives to bring fans their favorite and most memorable episodes. Such episodes will include those with fan-favorite contestants and even the first Jeopardy! show Trebek hosted.

"I can't wait to return to the studio and start recording shows for the new season in September," the host said. "Meanwhile, my wish for all of you: stay safe."

Watch his video message below.

