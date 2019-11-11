Alex Trebek Tears Up After 'Jeopardy!' Contestant Pens Supportive Message

Tournament of Champions semifinalist Dhruv Gaur offered the host a few kind words in place of an answer on Monday's show.

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek choked up when a contestant wrote a supportive message in place of an answer on Monday's show.

Answering a "Final Jeopardy" question, Tournament of Champions semifinalist Dhruv Gaur wrote, "What is we <3 you, Alex!" in place of his answer. Gaur bet $1,995 of his $2,000 on the answer, essentially meaning he was throwing away his shot at winning with the statement.

"Oh, that's very kind of you," Trebek responded. "Thank you." Pausing, he said, "[That] cost you $1,995, you're left with $5."

The 79-year-old game show host revealed in March that he had been diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer. Despite health struggles, Trebek returned to host the show in August, after which he again had to return to chemotherapy when his "numbers went sky-high."

Trebek has said that chemotherapy has created sores in his mouth, making it difficult to enunciate words, and created issues with his eyesight. Nevertheless, he plans to film Jeopardy! "as long as my skills do not diminish," he told CTV News in October.

