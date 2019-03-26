Alex Wolff to Star in Thriller 'The Line'

John Malkovich and Scoot McNairy are also set for the ensemble.

Hereditary actor Alex Wolff will star in thriller The Line.

The ensemble cast also includes John Malkovich, Scoot McNairy, Jessica Barden (The Lobster) and Lewis Pullman (Bad Times at the El Royale).

The story is being described as "a coming-of-age thriller at a university that encapsulates both the wild excitement of being young, and the dangers of living without fear of consequences."

Ethan Berger and Alex Russek penned the script, with Berger set to direct the pic. Lije Sarki is producing, alongside David Carrico and Adam Paulsen of Valparaiso Pictures. Bobby Hoppey is executive producing.

Wolff, who is set for Sony's follow-up to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, is repped by CAA, Definition and Untitled.