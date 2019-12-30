'Cloud Atlas' Producer Sets Russian Fest for Foreign Films, Including '1917'

The inaugural edition, organized by Alexander Rodnyansky, will feature Sam Mendes' awards season movie and Terrence Malick's 'A Hidden Life,' among others.

Alexander Rodnyansky, the producer of Cloud Atlas and Cannes-honored and Oscars-shortlisted Beanpole, is launching a new Russian festival focused on foreign films. The first edition will feature, among others, Sam Mendes' 1917 and Terrence Malick's A Hidden Life.

Enitled Kinotavr. Special Edition as a reference to the Russian national festival Kinotavr, of which Rodnyansky is president, the festival will run for the first time in Moscow from late January through early February.

Among other titles that will be screened are Hirokazu Koreeda's La verité (The Truth), Roy Andersson's Om det oändliga (About Endlessness), Ala Eddine Slim's Tlamess, Amjad Abu Alala's You Will Die at 20 and Yonfan's Jìyuántái qihào (No. 7 Cherry Lane).

Overall, the new festival's focus will be on the biggest international festival hits.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Kinotavr had an international competition that featured films by celebrated international directors. The new festival is viewed as a continuation of that effort focused on bringing the best global films to Russian viewers.

Rodnyansky is primarily known as the producer of the last two Russian Oscar nominees, Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Leviathan (2014) and Loveless (2017). Kantemir Balagov's Beanpole was screened in Cannes' Un Certain Regard section this year and collected the best director award. It was Russia's submission to the best international feature Oscar race and was recently shortlisted.

Rodnyansky's Hollywood production credits include Machete Kills, Cloud Atlas and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.