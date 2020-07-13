Alexander Zahn Joins Netflix's Indie Group

He was most recently VP of acquisitions and productions at Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions.

Film executive Alexander Almogabar Zahn has joined Netflix as a manager on the indie film team, which is run by Lisa Nishimura.

Zahn most recently served as vice president of acquisitions and productions at Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. At SPE, which he joined in 2011, he was involved in the acquisition and production of dozens of films including Dope, which he helped bring to Director’s Fortnight in Cannes 2015, 2017's Marshall starring Chadwick Boseman and 2018's Searching, which now has a sequel in development.

Among Zahn's priorities has been championing projects from diverse filmmakers and especially Latinx stories. He worked on the MACRO-produced Blast Beat, a coming-of-age drama written and directed by Esteban Arango, that debuted at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and followed a family that moves from Colombia to Atlanta. He also worked on I Carry You With Me, directed by Heidi Ewing, which centers on a decades-spanning romance between two Mexican men. It won the Sundance 2020 NEXT Audience Award and the NEXT Innovator Award.

Prior to Sony, Zahn, who was on THR's Next Gen list in 2017, worked in acquisitions at Relativity Media and before that, he worked at a range of companies including 20th Century Fox and Avy Kaufman Casting. Zahn graduated from Cornell University.