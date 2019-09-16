Alexandra Daddario on Exploring Love, Relationships in 'Why Women Kill,' New Film 'Can You Keep a Secret?'

The actress was joined by 'Can You Keep a Secret?' director Elise Duran.

Actress Alexandra Daddario is starring in not one, but two projects that are all about exploring love and relationships, with CBS All Access’ Why Women Kill and Elise Duran’s new modern-day rom-com Can You Keep a Secret?.

Daddario, joined by Duran, sat down with In Studio With The Hollywood Reporter to explain what attracted her to the project, where she also serves as an executive producer. “I was looking to do something very fun. I love romantic comedies; it’s just a nice, fun thing to work on and I sat down with Elise and we immediately connected, and I really believed in her and wanted to work with her, so it just seemed like the perfect thing for where I am in my life.”

Duran added how important it was to create a safe environment for everyone on set, especially women, and talked about having a diverse cast and crew. “It was crucial that the cast represent the world we live in,” she said.

While Daddario embraces her awkward side in Can You Keep a Secret?, she taps into her confident, seductive persona for CBS All Access’ Why Women Kill, starring alongside Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, Reid Scott and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

“It portrays three different women who are dealing with betrayal and how they deal with betrayal in different time periods and how it’s changed and how it hasn’t changed, and it’s really funny,” she told In Studio.

Daddario stars in the modern day story with Howell-Baptiste and Scott, exploring a “thriple” relationship, which she says she knew very little about.

“It’s an open relationship, which I’ve never personally been in so it was really fun to explore what that might be like, and I have friends who are in those kinds of relationships, and I think that either they’re becoming more common or people are discussing them more, being more open about them,” she said.

As far as where the show will go next, the actress teased, “it gets really juicy.”

“The whole show, you don’t know which way it’s going to twist and turn and it gets really, really exciting, so it’s one of those things where every single episode is a cliffhanger and you want to know what happens next and you won’t expect what’s going to happen next," she said.