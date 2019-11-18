Alexandra Pelosi Directing 2020 Election Doc for MTV

New documentary films head Sheila Nevins has also commissioned work by Alexandra Shiva, Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato to tackle youth issues.

Sheila Nevins, the newly-installed head of MTV's Documentary Films division, has added Alexandra Pelosi's America on Selfies, a documentary about the upcoming 2020 U.S. presidential election by the daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to her film slate.

“Alexandra Pelosi seeks the heartache of America during these difficult times,” said Nevins, who left HBO Documentary Films in 2018 after a 38-year run there, said of Pelosi crisscrossing the U.S. to capture how American democracy looks today and how Americans feel about their country.

Nevins is developing new projects for third-party outlets and the Viacom-owned cabler via the MTV Studios division, with an eye to filmmakers that explore the social, political and cultural trends and stories important to a young audience.

"Sheila Nevins has been supporting female filmmakers for decades. I would follow her to the end of the earth and it just so happens that in these fragile and anxious times, that just might be where this film will take us," Alexandra Pelosi said in her own statement.

Nevins has also commissioned Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and Matt Yoka to direct Going to Pot: The Highs and Lows of It, a film about the burgeoning U.S. marijuana industry. Bailey and Barbato recently earned Emmy awards for RuPaul’s Drag Race.

And Alexandra Shiva's latest doc will tackle teen suicide as her untitled film offers potentially life-saving information for young people struggling with the despair of depression and other mental health issues. Nevins worked with Shiva on How to Dance in Ohio, a 2015 HBO doc about autistic teenagers preparing for their spring formal that earned a Peabody Award.

During her 38 years with HBO Documentary Films, Nevins accumulated 34 Emmys and executive produced more than 1,500 series and films, including Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, When the Levees Broke, Paradise Lost, America Undercover and Citizenfour.

The latest projects for MTV Documentary Films include earlier-announced award season contenders St. Louis Superman and Gay Chorus Deep South.