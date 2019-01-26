Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Cancels Sundance Appearance Due to Shutdown "Complications"

"For almost two years, a mom followed several women as we ran for Congress. I was one of them. Due to complications from the gov shutdown, I'm sad to say I'll miss @jubileefilms' premiere of Knock Down the House," she tweeted.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has cancelled a planned appearance at the Sundance Film Festival to support the documentary Knock Down the House, she announced on Saturday.

"For almost two years, a mom followed several women as we ran for Congress. I was one of them. Due to complications from the gov shutdown, I’m sad to say I’ll miss @jubileefilms’ premiere of Knock Down the House," she tweeted, adding, "this film was made, with love, for people."

The Rachel Lears-helmed film, which follows four women — Ocasio-Cortez, Amy Vilela, Cori Bush, and Paula Jean Swearengin — as they seek to defeat incumbent candidates in the primary race for Congress, is still set to premiere on Sunday at the festival.

The news of Ocasio-Cortez's cancellation comes after it was announced on Friday that President Trump and Congress had reached a short-term deal to reopen the government for three weeks while negotiations continue over the president's demands for money to build his long-promised wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

A Democrat from New York and the youngest woman ever to be elected to the House, Ocasio-Cortez's win was a shocking upstart victory that has seen her quickly become the subject of much media attention.