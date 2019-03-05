Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Doc 'Knock Down the House' Set for 2019 Hot Docs Festival

The Netflix film about four female progressive candidates, including AOC, is getting an international premiere in Toronto, as is another Sundance award winner, 'Always in Season.'

Rachel Lears’ Knock Down the House, the Sundance audience award winner about four progressive women running for the U.S. Congress in 2018, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is set for an international premiere at the Hot Docs Canadian Documentary Festival before landing on Netflix, organizers said Tuesday.

And Jacqueline Olive's lynching doc Always in Season, which nabbed a special jury award for moral urgency at Sundance, will also get an international premiere in Toronto. Hot Docs unveiled in all 15 titles for its Special Presentations sidebar.

Trump-era politics will also feature with Fred Peabody's The Corporate Coup D'Etat, which looks at power shifting from citizens to corporations, and Fredrik Gertten's Push, about skyrocketing housing prices and stagnant incomes worldwide putting affordable housing beyond the reach of ordinary people.

Hot Docs, set to run April 25 to May 2, also booked Elizabeth Carroll’s Nothing Fancy: Diana Kennedy, about a popular 96-year-old Mexican chef; Jeffrey Palmer’s N. Scott Momaday: Words From a Bear; and John Walker's Assholes: A Theory, an adaptation of the New York Times best-seller, for the National Film Board of Canada.

Other Special Presentation titles bound for Toronto: Petra Costa's The Edge of Democracy; Garry Keane and Andrew McConnell's Gaza; Rachel Leah Jones and Philippe Bellaiche's Advocate; Heddy Honigmann's Buddy; Adam Bolt's Human Nature; Laurie Lynd's Killing Patient Zero; Phyllis Ellis' Toxic Beauty; and Henry Singer and Rob Miller's The Trial of Ratko Mladic.