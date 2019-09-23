Emmys: Alexis Arquette, 'Last Week Tonight's' Office Dog and More Inside References Explained

The Hollywood Reporter breaks down the shout-outs and jokes that may have left viewers scratching their heads.

Observers of the 2019 Emmy Awards may still be scratching their heads over this year's numerous surprise winners. But beyond the upsets, some of the inside references to various Hollywood phenomena might also have left viewers, particularly those who don't work in or closely follow the entertainment industry, with some questions.

For example, Patricia Arquette honored her late sister, Alexis, while accepting her award, but the best supporting actress in a limited series winner did not elaborate on how her sister died. Additionally, the Last Week Tonight team gave a shout out to their office dog Bruce during the acceptance speech for outstanding writing for a variety series.

Meanwhile, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Bill Hader's jokes about the limited series category prompted viewers to ask what exactly makes something a limited series.

Read on for answers to four burning questions, prompted by what winners and presenters said onstage, from the 2019 Emmy Awards.

What happened to Alexis Arquette, who Patricia Arquette honored during her acceptance speech?

While accepting the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series for her role on The Act, Patricia Arquette brought attention to violence against the transgender community following the death of her sister. "In my heart I am so sad I lost my sister Alexis," she said. "I'm in mourning the rest of my life."

Alexis Arquette died in September 2016 at the age of 47. The transgender actress died after battling health problems posed by her positive HIV status. She contracted the virus two decades before her death.

Throughout her battle, Alexis Arquette remained private about her struggles and ignored her friends' and family's recommendations to take life-saving AIDS drugs. She developed an infection in her liver that spread throughout her body just weeks before her death.

The late Arquette was considered a transgender pioneer.

Has Don Cheadle really lost nine Emmy awards?

Kristen Bell mentioned that her co-presenter Don Cheadle has been nominated for nine Emmy Awards through his career, but he has never won. After she asked if he was okay following his most recent loss, this year, in the outstanding lead actor in a comedy series category for his role in Black Monday, the actor tried to brush off his defeat.

Cheadle was a first-time nominee during the 1999 ceremony when he earned two nods. The actor was nominated for outstanding supporting actor for his role in The Rat Pack, as well as in the outstanding lead actor in a miniseries category for his work in A Lesson Before Dying.

He earned his third nomination in 2002 in the outstanding supporting actor in a miniseries or movie category for his role in Things Behind the Sun. The following year, Cheadle earned a nod in the outstanding guest actor in a drama series category for his appearance on ER.

Cheadle's losing streak continued when he was nominated from 2012-2015 in the outstanding lead actor in a comedy series category for his role as Marty Kaan in House of Lies, which he starred in alongside Bell.

While Cheadle, who has received a number of other awards over the course of his career, continuing the banter with Bell, may have made it seem as if he had won an Oscar, he was instead just nominated for best actor for his role in 2004's Hotel Rwanda. Jamie Foxx won the best actor Oscar that year for his role in Ray.

Who is Last Week Tonight's office dog, Bruce, and why was he thanked during the John Oliver-hosted show's acceptance speech in the outstanding writing for a variety series category?

Last Week Tonight writer Seena Vali accepted the award for outstanding writing for a variety series on behalf of his fellow writers. During his speech, Vali gave a special shout out to the show's office dog, Bruce. "Bruce, we want to thank you for having big floppy ears and letting us give you belly rubs, and for you producing our piece on the Senate filibuster this year," he said.

While not much is known about Bruce, news producer Chris McDaniel took to Twitter shortly after the Emmys to share photos of the office dog. "Here’s Bruce sharing the office with my dog, Ampersand," he captioned a photo of the dogs. McDaniel also shared another photo of Bruce "running out of my office with Amp’s bone."

Here’s Bruce sharing the office with my dog, Ampersand pic.twitter.com/0SkRNOLgSW — Chris McDaniel (@csmcdaniel) September 23, 2019

And here’s Bruce running out of my office with Amp’s bone lol pic.twitter.com/eYOJ8aBL6i — Chris McDaniel (@csmcdaniel) September 23, 2019

What makes a show a limited series?

Presenters Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Bill Hader joked that limited series were just shows that had been canceled when they presented the award for best actor in a limited series.

But there's some truth behind their quip, as Regina King last year won an Emmy for best actress in a limited series for her role on Seven Seconds, which Netflix canceled after its first season before King earned her limited series nomination.

Other shows such as Big Little Lies and American Horror Story have previously received nominations and wins in the limited series categories.

Big Little Lies took home outstanding limited series and outstanding directing for a limited series, while Nicole Kidman won outstanding lead actress, Alexander Skarsgard won best supporting actor and Laura Dern earned the best supporting actress in a limited series award during the 2017 ceremony. But after the Emmys, the show was given a second season, which premiered this summer and will be eligible for drama series awards at next year's Emmys.

Meanwhile, American Horror Story has won 16 Emmys in the limited series categories over the span of eight seasons.

But this April the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced that they would no longer consider American Horror Story to be a limited series.

The TV Academy explained in a statement that it and other shows previously considered to be "limited series" continue "story threads, characters and actors reprising those same character roles from previous seasons." The Academy clarified that a limited series "tells a complete, non-recurring story, and does not have an on-going storyline and/or main characters in subsequent seasons."

Hader joked that viewers would not want to see seven seasons of limited series winner Chernobyl, and creator and writer Craig Mazin confirmed backstage that the show would not return for another season.

"We told a story in a place in time. And we did it pretty darn well. And it's time to start talking about other places and other times, but the thing that's most important to me, is whatever we look at — whether it's fiction or it's based on history — that it is relevant to who we are now and what we're facing," he said. "The good thing is history does repeat itself. It's just the trick is finding interesting history that is repeating itself an interesting way. So I think we closed the book on this chapter. We're very glad that people can watch this series ... and on to the next."