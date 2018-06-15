Alexis Bledel, Kurt Russell, Beau Knapp to Star in Money Laundering Thriller 'Crypto' (Exclusive)

Luke Hemsworth, Jeremie Harris and Vincent Kartheiser round out the cast of the John Stalberg-helmed indie.

Beau Knapp, the star of Netflix's recently canceled series Seven Seconds, will star alongside Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale, Gilmore Girls), Kurt Russell (The Hateful Eight), Luke Hemsworth (Westworld), Jeremie Harris (Legion) and Vincent Kartheiser (Mad Men) in the money laundering thriller Crypto.

Directed by John Stalberg Jr., the indie film is written by Carlyle Eubank and David Frigerio based on an original story by Jeffrey Ingber and produced by Yale Prods.’ Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman alongside David Frigerio.

Dubbed a thriller in the vein of The Firm and The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Crypto centers on a young anti-money laundering agent (Knapp) tasked with investigating a tangled web of corruption and fraud in his remote New York hometown, where his father (Russell) and brother (Hemsworth) are struggling to maintain their family farm in a changing economic landscape. The agent quickly finds himself enmeshed in a dangerous underworld populated by a mysterious art dealer (Bledel), a crypto-currency enthusiast turned cyber-sleuth (Harris) and a corrupt accountant doing the bidding of ruthless clients (Kartheiser).

The film marks the sophomore feature for director Stalberg — whose debut, High School, starring Adrien Brody and Colin Hanks, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and quickly gained a cult following upon its theatrical release. Eubank and Frigerio previously collaborated as co-writers of the sci-fi thriller The Signal, in which Knapp starred. That film premiered at Sundance and was distributed by Focus Features.

“I am overjoyed to be working with such an incredible cast to bring this timely, thrilling story to life,” said Stalberg. “Beau is incredibly talented, and seeing him bring this character to life opposite talent like Alexis, Kurt, Luke, Jeremie and Vincent has been a dream come true."

Added Levine: “Cryptocurrency has captured the attention and imagination of consumers and entrepreneurs all over the world but has never been explored in film in such a nuanced and exciting way.”

Film Mode Entertainment is representing worldwide rights for Crypto.

Michael J. Rothstein and Siena Oberman of Yale Prods. are executive producing alongside Clay Epstein, Joseph Siprut, Shaun Sanghani and Zac Weinstein. Yale Prods.’ Jon Keeyes, Russ Posternak and Jesse Korman are serving as co-producers.

Crypto is currently shooting in New York.

Knapp also is known for his role in The Nice Guys. He is repped by CAA and Luber Roklin.

Bledel, who won an Emmy for playing Ofglen in Handmaid’s Tale, is handled by CAA, Industry Entertainment, and Jackoway, Tyerman. Crypto marks a reteaming for her and her real-life husband, Kartheiser (They met on the set of Mad Men). He is represented by Paradigm and Untitled.

Russell, who next will shoot Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is repped by CAA.

Hemsworth is handled by UTA and Fourward. And Harris is repped by CAA.