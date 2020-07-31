Alfonso Cuaron to Exec Produce Venice Bound 'The Disciple'

Endeavor Content has boarded the project to sell North American rights.

Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón has come on board festival bound feature The Disciple as an executive producer.

Chaitanya Tamhane’s The Disciple will be the first Indian film in almost 20 years chosen to play in main competition at any of the three major European films festivals— Berlin, Cannes and Venice.

New Europe Film Sales will handle international sales.

The project, which will also screen at this year's Toronto International Film Festival, follows Sharad Nerulkar, who has devoted his life to becoming an Indian classical music vocalist, diligently following the traditions and discipline of old masters, his guru, and his father. But as years go by, Sharad starts to wonder whether it’s really possible to achieve the excellence he’s striving for. A journey of devotion, passion, and searching for the absolute in contemporary Mumbai.

Vivek Gomber produced the movie under his Zoo Entertainment banner.

Cuarón said: "I met Chaitanya through a mentorship program where I had the opportunity to watch his very superb debut film, Court. I was immediately impressed by his sense of cinema and fearless confidence to tell stories.” “He was part of most of Roma’s process and I jumped to the opportunity to be part of the process of his second film The Disciple. I believe Chaitanya is one of the most important new voices of contemporary cinema."