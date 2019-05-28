Alfonso Cuarón Signs With WME

The Oscar-winning director continues to be managed by Anonymous Content.

Alfonso Cuarón has signed with WME, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The move comes three months after the Mexico City native collected his third and fourth Oscars, for serving as director and cinematographer of his highly personal drama, Roma. The black-and-white Netflix film, inspired by Cuarón's childhood and his memories of his family's housekeeper, was one of the most decorated movies of last awards season.

Ditto for Cuarón's 2013 space drama Gravity, for which he became the first Hispanic person to win the Academy Award for directing. He also won the editing Oscar that year.

After cutting his teeth doing director of photography and assistant director work in Mexico, Cuarón came to Hollywood for his second directorial feature, Warner Bros.' 1995 adaptation of the children's classic A Little Princess. He followed that up three years later with another literary adaptation, the Ethan Hawke-Gwyneth Paltrow starrer Great Expectations, and then made his stamp by writing, directing, producing and editing 2001's Y Tu Mama Tambien, which introduced global audiences to Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna. He next directed the third Harry Potter film, 2004's Prisoner of Azkaban, and then experienced widespread critical acclaim for the 2006 dystopian drama Children of Men, for which he also helped write the screenplay adaptation.

Cuarón has not yet announced his next directorial project, but he is teaming up with fellow Three Amigo Guillermo del Toro to produce Warner Bros.' adaptation of Roald Dahl's novel The Witches.

Cuarón continues to be represented by Anonymous Content, where he was with his longtime manager, the late Steve Golin.