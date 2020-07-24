Alfre Woodard to Join Black Lives Matter's Patrisse Cullors in SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversation

The conversation is expected to touch on race, criminal justice and incarceration and actionable steps to promote justice.

Alfre Woodard has a date with Patrisse Cullors on July 29.

The veteran actress and producer will join the Black Lives Matter co-founder for a SAG-AFTRA Foundation conversation at 1 p.m. PST on the organization's YouTube channel. Viewers will have an opportunity to pose questions during the conversation, which will be recorded and archived in the SAG-AFTRA Foundation video gallery.

Using the story of Woodard's recent film Clemency and death row executions as a jumping-off point, the two are expected to discuss race, criminal justice and incarceration, speaking to actionable steps that can be taken to promote racial justice in the U.S.

News of the chat comes on the heels of Neon's announcement that it is offering Clemency free to stream until July 31. Directed by Chinonye Chukwu, Woodard stars alongside Aldis Hodge, Richard Schiff, Wendell Pierce, Richard Gunn and Danielle Brooks. The story follows Woodard's character, a prison warden, as she prepares to execute another inmate. In doing so, she must confront the psychological and emotional demons her job creates, ultimately connecting her to the man she is sanctioned to kill.

More information about the event can be found here.