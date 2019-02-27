Neon Nabs Sundance Prize Winner 'Clemency,' Starring Alfre Woodard

The prison drama written and directed by Chinonye Chukwu won the dramatic competition's grand jury prize.

Neon, one of the most active buyers at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, has just picked the fest’s Dramatic Competition Grand Jury Prize winner, writer-director Chinonye Chukwu’s Clemency, starring Alfre Woodward as a prison warden wrestling with the question of the death penalty. The film also stars Aldis Hodge, Richard Schiff and Wendell Pierce.

Neon acquired U.S. rights from ACE Pictures Entertainment, which produced the film with Bronwyn Cornelius Productions and Julian Cautherley.

The deal was negotiated by NEON and Paradigm, which reps Chukwu, on behalf of the filmmakers.

At Sundance, where Neon premiered Todd Douglas Miller’s documentary Apollo 11 and John Chester’s doc The Biggest Little Farm, the distributor also nabbed rights to Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska’s documentary Honeyland, Alejandro Landes’ thriller Monos, Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala's horror film The Lodge, Abe Forsythe’s Little Monsters and Julius Onah’s Luce.