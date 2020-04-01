Ali Wentworth Tests Positive for Coronavirus: "I've Never Been Sicker"

The comedian took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that she is currently enduring "pure misery" and is quarantined from her family.

Ali Wentworth is the latest Hollywood figure to announce that they have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The comedian, 55, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that she is currently enduring a "high fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest." "I’m quarantined from my family. This is pure misery #stayhome."

"I've never been sicker," Wentworth captioned a photo showing her laying in bed alongside her dog.

Following the news, Wentworth's husband, Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos, announced that he will be working from home for the foreseeable future.

Wentworth joins stars including Idris Elba; Olga Kurylenko; Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson; and Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju who have announced that they also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Other boldface names to have announced they have COVID-19 are Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, The Bachelor star Colton Underwood, Debi Mazar, Daniel Dae Kim, Chris Cuomo and Aaron Tveit, among others.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surged past 800,000, with the death toll in the U.S. surpassing 3,700 to date.

President Donald Trump warned that the country will endure "one of the roughest two or three weeks we’ve ever had." The White House projected 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. before the outbreak is over.

The coronavirus has also impacted the entertainment industry as a myriad of high-profile TV and film projects have ceased production.

Nearly all major events have been either been cancelled or postponed, with the ACM Awards, New York's GLAAD Media Awards, SXSW, the MET Gala, Coachella, Stagecoach, the Los Angeles Festival of Books and the Game Developers Conference among them.