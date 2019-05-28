Ali Wong Jokes She Wrote 'Always Be My Maybe' to Kiss Daniel Dae Kim and Keanu Reeves

As for whether she and Kim had chemistry, Wong quipped, "I've been with the same dude for 10 years. I would have chemistry with a turtle at this point."

Ali Wong joked about the casting choices for her upcoming film Always Be My Maybe when she visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday.

Wong co-wrote and stars in the Netflix film as a celebrity chef who reunites with her childhood friend (Randall Park) after years of separation. She co-wrote the film with Park and Michael Golamco.

After Wong explained that she has known Park for 16 years, she added that her character has a number of other love interests in the film. "I kiss a lot of men. It's like, 'Who wrote this movie, right?'" she said. "I kiss a lot of sexy men. I kiss Daniel Dae Kim. I kiss Keanu Reeves."

"I basically made Netflix spend all this money on a movie just so I could kiss Daniel Dae Kim and Keanu Reeves," she joked.

Wong then directed the audience's attention to the screen behind her to acknowledge a photo of her kissing Kim, followed by a second photo of her smiling as she embraced her co-star. "What you see on my face, that is a grown woman experiencing joy," she said. "Pure joy."

She added that her best friend asked if it was exciting to kiss Kim and whether the two had chemistry. "I've been with the same dude for 10 years," she said of her husband. "I would have chemistry with a turtle at this point."

DeGeneres said Reeves agreed to do the film because he is a fan of Wong's, to which the comedian said she "couldn't believe" that he's in the film.

While she said Reeves' involvement with the project "was really sweet," Wong continued to express her amazement with Kim. "He improvised lifting me up, and that was even more exciting than kissing Keanu," she said of a scene she filmed with Kim. "I told my best friend, 'He lifted me up and it wasn't even a problem for him.' That was so sexy to me."

Wong later joined the talk show's DJ tWitch in a game of "Taste Buds." The two had to taste mystery foods while blindfolded and explain the dish to their also blindfolded teammate.

Wong started the game on the wrong note when she immediately announced that her mystery food was barbecue sauce instead of describing the food to make tWitch guess it.

Other mystery foods the players sampled included ranch dressing, Fruity Pebbles, peanuts, chocolate cream pie, soy sauce and Jell-O.