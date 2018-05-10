Ali Wong Signs With UTA in All Areas (Exclusive)

The breakout comedian was previously repped by the agency just for touring.

Ali Wong has signed with UTA in all areas, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. The agency previously repped the breakout comedian, who last month dropped 3 Arts and has been without official acting representation since 2016, solely in comedy touring.

After about a decade climbing the ranks on the stand-up circuit, Wong was seven months pregnant when she taped her first special, Netflix's Baby Cobra, which was widely hailed as one of the funniest sets of 2016. Her highly anticipated follow-up, Hard Knock Wife, was filmed when she was pregnant with her second child and will be released on Netflix on Mother's Day. After selling more than 100,000 tickets nationwide for Baby Cobra, in the past year Wong has embarked on a sold-out tour that included eight shows at San Francisco's Masonic Auditorium and six shows each at Los Angeles' Theatre at Ace Hotel and New York's Town Hall.

Now a mother of two young daughters, Wong, who wrote for ABC's Fresh Off the Boat for several seasons and continues to play Doris on the network's American Housewife, is rapidly expanding her career off the road. She co-wrote and will star with Randall Park in a romantic comedy feature for Netflix and also is teaming with Tiffany Haddish to voice the titular roles in the streamer's upcoming animated series Tuca and Bertie, from the BoJack Horseman team. She also is penning a memoir composed of letters to her daughters that will be published by Random House.

Wong continues to be repped by Hansen Jacobson.