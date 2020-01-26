Grammys 2020: Read Host Alicia Keys' Full Monologue

"Now we're standing here in the house that Kobe Bryant built," the two-time Grammys host told the Staples Center audience about the passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

Alicia Keys marked her return as host of the 62nd Grammy Awards with a somber and moving tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Taking the stage after Lizzo's punchy and powerful performance of "Truth Hurts," the Grammy winner and host acknowledged the loss of the former Laker and his daughter in a helicopter crash earlier in the day.

"To be honest with you, we are all feeling crazy sadness right now," Keys said. "Earlier today, Los Angeles, America and the whole wild world lost a hero. Now we're standing here in the house that Kobe Bryant built."

The singer-songwriter's 2020 intro mirrored sentiments shared on the carpet before the ceremony started, and was a notable shift from her 2019 monologue, which saw Keys more upbeat as she championed the power and influence of music alongside former first lady Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Read the full transcript of Keys' monologue, below.

Here we are together on music's biggest night. Celebrating artists that do it best, but to be honest with you We're all feeling crazy sadness right now because earlier today, Los Angeles, America, and the whole wide world lost a hero.

And we're literally standing here, heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built. Right now.Coby and his daughter Gianna and all of those that have been tragically lost today are in our spirit. They're in our hearts. They're in our prayers. They're in this building.

And I would like to ask everybody to take a moment and just hold them inside of you. Hold them inside of you, and share our strength and our support with their families. We never imagined in a million years, we'd have to start the show like this. Never never never never never never. So we wanted to do something that could describe a tiny bit how we all feel right now.

Thank y'all so much. Thank you. And I know that we're gonna do what we're here to do. I know that we're going to all join together and do what we do in happy times and challenging times. We're going to sing together, we're going to laugh together. We're going to dance together, we're gonna cry together. We're going to bring it all together.

We're going to love together, and we're going to make sure that we are celebrating the most powerful energy, the most beautiful thing in the world. The one thing that has the power to bring all of us together. And that's music.

It's the most healing thing in the world, so let us get some healing going on right now, with two beautiful people who want to share their love with all of us. My friends, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani.

