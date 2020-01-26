Alicia Keys’ Natural Beauty Look Wins the Grammys

The singer and host struck the perfect note with her pared-back hair and makeup on an emotional night.

Alicia Keys, host of the 62nd Grammy Awards and winner of 15 Grammy Awards, opened the evening with a moving tribute to Lakers star Kobe Bryant. The singer wore her hair in simple but chic cornrows with perfectly placed kiss curls around her forehead, the same style she sports on the cover of her upcoming album Alicia, released in March.

The look, courtesy of hair stylist Nai’vasha Johnson, was given a twist for the Grammys with the addition of crystals along her hairline and in the corner of each eye. Johnson braided the singer's hair into six chunky cornrows and then pulled it into a simple chignon at the base of her neck, using T3 tools and Emerge hair products.

While Keys does wear a little of bit of foundation for events like the Grammys, according to her makeup artist Dotti, her getting ready routine is more about skin prep. “Prepping is the most important thing. You can put any makeup on top, but it's about the quality of the skin you put it on that'll really make it look great,” she says.

Dotti also likes to use a jade roller that she uses to apply a light serum and moisturizer followed by foundation. "It helps makeup sink into your skin for a more natural glow," she says. “i like to break down foundation by mixing it with face oil until it literally becomes translucent.”

Over the course of the show, Keys added some accessories including a pink crystal hair net to match a hot pink suit and a jewel-encrusted gold barrette.