Alicia Keys Highlights Mueller Report, Hosting Grammys in Musical 2019 Recap

The singer served as the guest host of Monday's episode of 'The Late Late Show' and put her spin on one of James Corden's annual segments.

Alicia Keys broke down 2019 when she served as the guest host of The Late Late Show on Monday.

The singer played the piano as she recapped the past year. While James Corden usually performs the segment by speaking quickly, Keys opted to do a more low-key version and spoke slowly as she played the piano. She also asked the audience to sing with her at the end of each verse.

Keys began the segment by mentioning that "Fleabag's priest couldn't get much hotter," while she also highlighted Beyonce's concert film Homecoming and the Starbucks cup that made an appearance on Game of Thrones.

"Aunt Becky paid off a ton of schools. We got Apple TV and Disney+. John Legend was named the sexiest," she continued. "Greta Thunberg gave a climate talk. NASA had an all-female spacewalk. 2019 showed us women are strong cause hot girl summer lasts all year long."

The audience then joined Keys in singing the chorus of the song before she spoke about the sports highlights of the year, which included the Baylor Bears winning Women's March Madness and "Serena Williams kicking everyone's asses."

"U.S. women's soccer was best in the land, Rapinoe told Trump, 'Talk to the hand,'" she continued.

Keys then shifted to politics. "Mueller report found no one to blame. Trump was like, 'Cool, I'll call up Ukraine,'" she said. "He still insists there was no quid pro quo. Congress is like, 'Are you kidding me, bro?'"

"Donald went after AOC and the squad 'cause deep down inside he knows he's a fraud," she said. "Nothing scares Trump more than powerful women, so please vote next year. This shit isn't a given."

The singer next focused on music industry news, including Ariana Grande's many hit songs and Taylor Swift and Katy Perry ending their feud. "Shawn and Camila did mad P.D.A. But Bradley and Gaga are just actors, okay?" she said as a photo of Cooper and Lady Gaga performing at the Oscars appeared onscreen.

"Capaldi sang about someone you love. My girl Billie Eilish was the bad guy, duh. Lizzo just took a DNA test and we already know she's 100 percent the best," said Keys. "'Old Town Road' took rap and made it rural. At the Grammys, I played pianos, plural. I hosted it once and I'ma do it again, as long as I get a little help from my friends." A photo then appeared of Keys onstage at the 2019 ceremony with Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Michelle Obama and Jennifer Lopez.

The singer later spoke about the most memorable films of the year, including Joker, Queen and Slim and The Irishman. "J. Lo in Hustlers deserves an Oscar," she continued. "New Sonic's less creepy and that's a fact, but if you want to be scared look at James [Corden] in Cats."

"Harry and Meghan had a baby boy. Elon Musk made the dumbest toy. The Masked Singer was a massive draw. Baby Yoda made us all go, 'Awww,'" Keys continued.

"That was 2019. I hope you were recording. I'm gonna tell my kids that this was James Corden," she concluded before she led the audience in singing the chorus a final time.

Keys was the first guest host to take over for Corden while the CBS host films the upcoming movie The Prom. Chance the Rapper, Jeff Goldblum, Ken Jeong, Melissa McCarthy and Harry Styles will all take turns hosting episodes while Corden films the movie.

Watch the singer's recap of 2019 below.