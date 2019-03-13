Alicia Keys to Release Memoir in November

Flatiron Books announced Wednesday that Keys' "More Myself" will be released Nov. 5 through Oprah Winfrey's "An Oprah Book" imprint.

Flatiron Books announced Wednesday that Keys' More Myself will be released Nov. 5 through Winfrey's "An Oprah Book" imprint. Flatiron is calling the memoir a "360-degree perspective" on her life, from her childhood in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan to her spectacular, Grammy-winning rise.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Keys said in a statement that she was "ecstatic" to share her life story, alongside her "sister, mentor and friend Oprah." Winfrey said in a statement she was a longtime Keys fan who felt "honored" to publish her book.

The memoir is available for preorder.

I can NOT believe this is happening! My sister, mentor & the QUEEN herself helped me share my journey! Thank you @Oprah for letting me share my truth as the 1st release of your new book imprint & for challenging me to become MORE MYSELF.https://t.co/OtTdrYYt9W @flatironbooks pic.twitter.com/e5GtMoW88N — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) March 13, 2019