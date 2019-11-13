Alicia Keys to Return as 2020 Grammy Awards Host

Keys will be just the third woman — and the first female music star — to host the show more than once.

Alicia Keys will return as the host of the Grammy Awards in 2020.

After making a well-received debut as host at the 61st annual Grammy Awards earlier this year, Keys will do the honors again for the 62nd annual Grammys, which are set to air Jan. 26.

"At first, I did think last year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host," Keys said Wednesday in a statement. "Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world, and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music."

Keys will be just the third woman and the first female music star to host the show more than once. She follows Ellen DeGeneres, who hosted in 1996-97, and Rosie O'Donnell, who hosted in 1999-2000. Just two other women have hosted since the show became a live telecast in 1971: Whoopi Goldberg in 1992, and Queen Latifah in 2005.

Deborah Dugan, the Recording Academy's first-year president/CEO, added in a statement, "From best new artist recipient to Grammy Award host, Alicia Keys has been a beacon of artistry within the music community for more than two decades. Last year was a testament to her compelling creativity, and we are thrilled that she will return to the Grammy stage as our host."

As previously announced, the upcoming Grammy telecast will be the last one to be executive produced by longtime Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich. Following next year’s telecast — Ehrlich’s 40th with the Grammys — the show will be taken over by Late Late Show With James Corden executive producer Ben Winston.

In Ehrlich's long run as Grammy producer or executive producer, LL Cool J was the most frequent host, with five hosting gigs. John Denver and Garry Shandling each hosted four times on Ehrlich's watch (Denver hosted two additional times before Ehrlich took over in 1980). Billy Crystal is next in line, with three hosting assignments, followed by Kenny Rogers, DeGeneres, O'Donnell, Jon Stewart, Corden and now Keys, with two each.

Keys has won 15 Grammy Awards since her debut album was released in 2001. Only one other Grammy host has won as many or more Grammys: Paul Simon, who hosted the show in 1981, is a 16-time Grammy winner.

Nominees for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards will be announced Nov. 20.

