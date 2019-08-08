Alicia Keys Set to Perform at 2019 Harper's Bazaar Icons Party (Exclusive)

The September cover star will show off her vocal chops at the magazine's annual event, which will kick off New York Fashion Week for a sixth consecutive year at the Plaza Hotel.

Alicia Keys has been tapped to perform at this year's Harper's Bazaar Icons Party, set to kick off New York Fashion Week on Sept. 6 for a sixth consecutive year at the Plaza Hotel. The R&B superstar — who currently graces the September cover of the magazine — will show off her vocal chops for some of the biggest names in entertainment and fashion at the annual event.

Aside from Keys, the night — for which Cartier is the exclusive Maison partner — will fete more notable names featured in Harper's Bazaar global fashion director Carine Roitfeld's 2019 "Icons" portfolio, including Celine Dion, Awkwafina, Christy Turlington, Regina King, Shailene Woodley, Lakeith Stanfield, Kate Moss, Alek Wek and Devon Aoki.

"I am excited to once again bring Harper’s Bazaar editors from around the world together to kick off New York Fashion Week and celebrate the 10 cultural forces that make up this year's Icons portfolio," said Roitfeld in a statement. "I am especially honored that the truly iconic Alicia Keys will be delivering this year’s special performance, which promises to be as inspirational and show-stopping as the artist herself."

Added Harper’s Bazaar, Elle and Marie Claire senior vp and publishing director Carol Smith: "Bazaar is delighted to return to the Plaza to celebrate our sixth annual Icons portfolio by Carine Roitfeld. From Alicia Keys to Christy Turlington and Awkwafina to Lakeith Stanfield, the iconic men and women featured in this year’s portfolio embody the essence of being an independent — they’ve challenged the norm, defied expectations, broken boundaries and rewritten the rules — personally, professionally, politically, creatively, in life and around the world."

At last year's Icons party, pop diva Christina Aguilera took a break from her North American Liberation Tour to perform for a star-studded crowd that did not include Nicki Minaj or Cardi B. (The rap rivals memorably left the party early after a heated altercation.) More past Icons performers include The Weeknd, Katy Perry and Kanye West, among others.

For her part, Keys is also scheduled to headline the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park on Sept. 28, alongside Queen, Adam Lambert and Pharrell Williams. In June, the "Girl on Fire" singer lent her voice to Pride Live's Stonewall Day concert in celebration of World Pride Week.