Alicia Vikander, Lily James Confirmed for 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' Red Nose Day Return

First rumored in December, Alicia Vikander and Lily James have now officially joined One Red Nose Day and a Wedding, picking up 25 years after the iconic 1994 original and reuniting Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas, John Hannah and Rowan Atkinson.

James Fleet, David Haig, Sophie Thompson, David Bower, Robin McCaffrey, Anna Chancellor, Rupert Vansittart, Simon Kunz, Sara Crowe and Timothy Walker are also starring in the short, again directed by Mike Newell and penned by Richard Curtis, who is also Red Nose Day founder.

The film comes two years after Curtis reunited the cast of Love Actually for the one-off special Red Nose Day Actually.

Airing on Friday in the U.K., One Red Nose Day and a Wedding will be shown in the U.S. on May 23 as part of NBC's Red Nose Day USA programming.