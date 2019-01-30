Alicia Vikander-Narrated Climate Change Doc 'Anthropocene' Nabbed by Kino Lorber

The Canadian film, by directors Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier and Edward Burtynsky, is set for a September theatrical release.

The Canadian documentary Anthropocene: The Human Epoch, narrated by Oscar winner Alicia Vikander, has had its U.S. rights nabbed by Kino Lorber.

The climate change film that explores the human impact on the earth debuted at the Toronto Film Festival, before a recent screening at Sundance and ahead of a European premiere in Berlin. Kino Lorber plans a September theatrical release to coincide with the UN Climate Change Summit 2019.

That will be followed by a release on Kanopy, a free-to-user streaming platform. Anthropocene, shot in 20 countries, is in English, Russian, Italian, German, Mandarin and Cantonese, with English subtitles.

“The indelible cinematography and soundscape of Anthropocene: The Human Epoch achieves the highest purpose of art, which is to change hearts and minds. We feel particularly driven by the warming climate to bring this powerful mind-changing film to American audiences," said Wendy Lidell, senior vp of theatrical and non-theatrical distribution and acquisitions at Kino Lorber.

Seville International, which is handling worldwide rights, has also sold Anthropocene to Groupe Mediawan for French-speaking Europe, NonStop Entertainment for Scandinavia, Against Gravity for Poland, Moviecloud for Taiwan and Fondazione Culturale N. Stensen with Valmyn Distribution for Italy.

The documentary, directed by Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier and Edward Burtynsky is the third in a trilogy that includes Manufactured Landscapes and Watermark.

"We look forward to sharing Anthropocene: The Human Epoch and its potential as a change agent with American audiences,” said Baichwal, de Pencier and Burtynsky in their own statement.