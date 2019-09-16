Align PR Adds Five Key Staffers, Including Senior Publicist Brit Reece

Nicole Perez-Krueger launched the company over the summer and continues to expand operations across both coasts.

After announcing the formation of Align PR in July, veteran publicist Nicole Perez-Krueger is bolstering the ranks with the addition of five key hires, including senior talent publicist Brit Reece.

Reece, with whom Perez-Krueger worked during their respective tenures at PMK*BNC, joins Align PR with a vp title and will be accompanied by new publicist hires Paul Samaha, Alec Huerta, Ashley Roe and New York-based brand strategist Cait Bailey.

Reece will continue to represent superstar singer, actress, philanthropist and designer Selena Gomez along with clients including Poppy, actors Katie Stevens and Elizabeth Henstridge, interior designer Jeremiah Brent and author and fitness guru Brooke Burke.

Samaha and Huerta will work with clients including YouTube Originals’ Escape the Night creator and New York Times best-selling author Joey Graceffa, Dancing With the Stars vets Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, beauty guru and CEO of Lunar Beauty Manny MUA and Internet comedy sensation Bretman Rock. Roe has joined as a publicist specializing in the sports, entertainment and lifestyle space headed by publicist Diandra Escamilla.

Brand strategist Bailey will head up Align's New York office, where she will specialize in brand partnerships and strategic integrations. Bailey’s department is said to add an integral part to the company's mission of building and enhancing client positioning and authentic partnerships across entertainment, lifestyle, fashion, luxury, tech and philanthropy.

"Given the ever-evolving entertainment, digital and media landscape, Align was formed to be more than just a traditional public relations agency," Perez-Krueger tells The Hollywood Reporter. "Align has a diverse client roster with one common theme: each brand has a strong story to tell. With the addition of staff whose backgrounds include strategic partnerships and networking, we ensure that those stories are amplified in the most meaningful ways."