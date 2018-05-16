Alisa Tager Joins Los Angeles Media Fund

LAMF is currently in development on a new horror project, 'The Sandman.'

Veteran producer Alisa Tager is joining Los Angeles Media Fund as head of creative.

Tager, who most recently produced Cocaine Godmother for A+E Networks, has previously worked as an exec at Parkes/MacDonald Productions and Barry Mendel Productions. Her producing credits include Serenity and Enemy at the Gates.

“We are very pleased to have Alisa join our team. She has great taste and wonderful relationships within the creative community and we look forward to the projects we will do together," said LAMF co-founders Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman.

LAMF, which focuses on eclectic projects in the low eight-figure range, will next release the Nick Hornby adaptation Juliet, Naked, starring Ethan Hawke and Rose Byrne. Recent titles include The Space Between Us and the horror feature The Bye Bye Man.

The company is currently in development on a new horror project, The Sandman, which follows a man plagued by what he believes is a delusion as he resorts to increasingly extreme medical treatments to address his mental state.