Alison Brie Describes 'GLOW' as a "Trojan Horse": "We're Smuggling in Truth"

"I do think it's a show that could have been made anytime, but the meaning has changed even from when we started shooting it."

"I feel so lucky to get to work on GLOW with all of these feminist, powerhouse women who are so intelligent and informed," Alison Brie told The Hollywood Reporter during the Comedy Actress Roundtable. "I do think it's a show that could have been made anytime, but the meaning has changed even from when we started shooting it."

The actress explained that the Netflix series was created during the political climate of the recent election. "Our showrunners, thought, 'We're making this show in the time where we're going to have our first female president, and that's where we're leading this story."

"The election happened while we were shooting season one and obviously the tone of the world changed, and it gave the show a different meaning and a different importance," Brie added.

The actress has felt the importance, particularly when it comes to finding her own voice, telling THR, "In the past I felt much more timid, and I do still feel a little bit timid. You can be targeted and belitted in a way that's like, 'You're an actress! Why does your opinion matter?' I'm a human being. I'm a citizen in this country. I'm allowed to have opinions."

When it comes to the themes of her series, focused on female wrestlers in the '80s, Brie explained that her co-star Betty Gilpin refers to the series as a "Trojan Horse." She later explained that the creators "get these real stories about women into men's homes who expect to see girls in tiny clothes wrestling each other, but actually we're smuggling in truth and dynamic female friendships."

Brie earned her first Golden Globe nomination in 2018 for her leading role in Netflix's GLOW.

