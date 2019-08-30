Alison Brie on Her Directorial Debut, 'GLOW' Season 3 and Her Hopes for Season 4

"I think a great advantage to being an actor who steps into directing is that we actors have the opportunity to work with so many different types of directors," Brie told 'In Studio with The Hollywood Reporter.'

Two-time Golden Globe nominated actress (and recently turned director) Alison Brie joined In Studio with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss the latest season of her Netflix's series GLOW, which includes her directorial debut (episode seven). "It's pretty cool moving these characters to Las Vegas because it really feels like a departure from our first two seasons in a lot of ways," Brie said of the choice to uproot the characters to Vegas from Los Angeles (also the series was still filmed in Los Angeles). "Vegas brings a lot of different types of things out of people. There's a very distinct arc to this season in terms of how the ladies relate to Las Vegas. It starts out being kind of exciting and dangerous and sexy. In the first two seasons we've watched them clawing their way."

Like other television actresses (Jennifer Morrison, Natasha Lyonne and Emmy Rossum to name a few), Brie has moved behind the camera, landing her first directing gig on GLOW's third season. "I think a great advantage to being an actor who steps into directing is that we (actors) have the opportunity to work with so many different types of directors."

"You get to see what works well, what doesn't work as well, especially, specifically to the GLOW set. It's our third season, so I've watched a lot of our regular directors come through and also new directors. I know how our cast responds to it. I know what they like and I know what they don't like," Brie said of her experience as a director for her cast and crew. "Everyone was very supportive," she added. "It was a blast."

In terms of a GLOW season four, Brie said, "We don't know yet. We're crossing our fingers."

"I fully support anyone wanting to go online and voice their support for the show," Brie offered fans. "It couldn't hurt."

GLOW is nominated for five Emmy awards including stunt coordination, hair styling, make-up and costume design along with Betty Gilpin for best supporting actress in a comedy. Season three is currently streaming on Netflix.