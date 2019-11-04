All 11 Songs From Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King' Album Debut on Billboard's Hot 100

The artist has also become just the fifth act with more than 100 career Hot 100 entries.

As Kanye West celebrates his ninth total and consecutive No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and as Jesus Is King launches at No. 1 with 264,000 equivalent album units, according to Nielsen Music, all 11 songs from the set, his first religious release, debut on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Follow God" leads the way at No. 7 on the Hot 100, earning West his 18th career top 10 and tying him with Ludacris for the fifth-most among rappers, after Drake (35), Lil Wayne (24), Eminem (21) and Jay-Z (21).

Here's a look at all 11 of West's songs on the latest Hot 100:

Rank, Title

No. 7, "Follow God"

No. 17, "Closed on Sunday"

No. 19, "Selah"

No. 23, "On God"

No. 33, "Everything We Need," feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Ant Clemons

No. 36, "God Is"

No. 37, "Use This Gospel," feat. Clipse & Kenny G

No. 44, "Every Hour," feat. Sunday Service Choir

No. 50, "Water," feat. Ant Clemons

No. 59, "Hands On," feat. Fred Hammond

No. 62, "Jesus Is Lord"

With 11 debuts this week, West has now charted 107 total songs on the Hot 100, dating to his first entry, "Though the Wire," which arrived on Nov. 29, 2003, and peaked at No. 15 in February 2004.

Upping his total from 96 Hot 100 visits to 107, West surpasses Nicki Minaj (105), Jay-Z (100) and Chris Brown (96) for fifth-most in the chart's 61-year history. The Glee Cast holds the record, with 207, followed by Drake (205), Lil Wayne (163) and Elvis Presley (109).

In 2019 alone, West has charted 12 songs on the Hot 100, as this week's haul follows YNW Melly's "Mixed Personalities," featuring West (No. 42 peak in April).

Meanwhile, the 11 debuts spark Ant Clemons, Fred Hammond and the Sunday Service Choir's first Hot 100 appearances.

Plus, hip-hop duo Clipse (comprising Pusha T and No Malice) earns its fifth Hot 100 entry, and first since "Ma, I Don't Love Her," featuring Faith Evans, in 2003, while saxophone superstar Kenny G earns his 12th and first since "Auld Lang Syne" in 2000. Clipse and Kenny G are both credited on "Use This Gospel," new at No. 37.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.