Oscars: Wins by Film

Many of this year's films — including one of the most nominated — only wound up with one Oscar.

With many of the films in contention at the 2019 Oscars receiving the same number of awards, there wasn't necessarily a big winner on Sunday night. Though Bohemian Rhapsody picked up the most Oscars with four wins, numerous films trailed just behind with three apiece.

The number of nominations a film picked up earlier this year didn't seem to indicate success, either. Even one of the most nominated films — The Favourite, which garnered 10 nods — only went home with one Oscar. A Star Is Born and Vice were both up for eight Oscars apiece, and they, too, only ended up with one win.

See the full tally below.

Bohemian Rhapsody — 4

Black Panther — 3

Green Book — 3

Roma — 3

A Star Is Born — 1

BlacKkKlansman — 1

The Favourite — 1

First Man — 1

If Beale Street Could Talk — 1

Vice — 1