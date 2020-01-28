All 9 Bodies Recovered From Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Site

The NBA superstar and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in the Calabasas crash on Sunday.

The remaining bodies from the Calabasas helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, have been recovered, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner announced on Tuesday.

According to the coroner, the nine bodies on board were "located, removed from the crash site and transported to the department’s Forensic Science Center." They have been identified as Bryant, Gianna, Orange County Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and their 13-year-old daughter, Alyssa; youth basketball coach Christina Mauser; Sarah Chester and her 13-year-old daughter, Payton; and pilot Ara Zoboyan.

The crash is currently under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Bryant played for the L.A. Lakers for two decades, becoming a five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star, before retiring in 2016 and then taking up coaching for his daughter's basketball team, the Mambas. Throughout his career, he became the Lakers' leader in points scored, games played, three-pointers, steals and free throws. Bryant was the first NBA player to spend 20 years with one franchise.

So far, Bryant's legacy has been publicly honored by athletes, politicians and Hollywood figures. Several portions of Sunday night's Grammy Awards show paid tribute to the sports icon and Academy Award winner, while a special remembrance is being planned for the upcoming Oscars ceremony on Feb. 9.