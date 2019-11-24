All the Awards Won by 'Fleabag,' 'Game of Thrones' and More Shows Ending in 2019

'Veep,' 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' and 'Broad City' all aired their series finales this year. The Hollywood Reporter reflects on their awards legacies over the span of their runs, from nominations to victory speeches.

For the Emmys in September, Game of Thrones made history (again) with 32 nominations, setting the record for the most primetime Emmy noms for one show in a single year. During the course of the series, the HBO juggernaut racked up 162 Emmy noms and 59 wins while capturing the SAG Award for stunt ensemble every year in which it was nominated.

Now Game of Thrones, along with Veep, Fleabag, Broad City and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, are doing their final laps around the awards track with the SAG Awards and Golden Globes. THR examines the legacies these five have left behind on the screen and at the podium.

Game of Thrones wasn't the only record-breaking series. When Julia Louis-Dreyfus won the Emmy for lead actress in a comedy series in 2017, she became the first actress to take home the award six times in a row for the same role.

And many of these shows had surprise wins over the years. While the first season of Fleabag flew relatively under the radar as far as accolades go, season two dominated the 2019 Emmys, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge taking the stage for writing, lead actress and comedy series.

Rachel Bloom, the creator and star of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, hasn't earned much Emmy love but was one of 2016's biggest surprise winners at the Globes. And just maybe her award for TV comedy actress was the push needed to give her series the boost in momentum to go on for three more seasons. As Bloom said backstage, "Thank you so much, Hollywood Foreign Press — you just got my show a second season."

