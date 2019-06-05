'To All the Boys' Filmmakers Re-Team for YA Adaptation 'Replica'

Author Lauren Oliver will adapt.

The filmmakers behind the To All the Boys I've Loved Before series are readying another YA adaptation.

Producer Matt Kaplan and his ACE Entertainment banner will reteam with To All the Boys I've Loved Before 2 director Michael Fimognari for a feature adaptation of Lauren Oliver's New York Times bestselling novel Replica.

The story follows Gemma, who is stuck visiting her workaholic father in coastal Florida, where she reconnects with her childhood crush Jake. One day, they witness an explosion in the marshes, and when a desperate girl climbs aboard their boat who looks exactly like Gemma and claiming to be a Replica from the Haven Institute, Gemma and Jake are pulled into a conspiracy beyond their imagination.

Oliver, who worked with Kaplan on the 2017 adaption of her novel Before I Fall, penned the screenplay.

Max Siemers and Robyn Marshall will executive produce and will oversee the project for ACE, which is developing a YA feature based on the novel 10 Blind Dates and is producing the upcoming Are You Afraid of the Dark television reboot.

Replica is expected to begin production in early 2020.

“Lauren’s beautiful coming-of-age story about what it means to be human resonated with YA audiences across the globe, and blending this narrative with Michael's experience in the genre space is exactly what we want to be doing at ACE," said Kaplan, in a statement. "We are excited to explore the ideas and themes that young people relate to and I can’t think of better people to tell this story with.”

Fimognari is making his directorial debut with the sequel to Netflix's hit high school rom-com. He is best known for his work as a cinematographer, having most recently shot Warner Bros.' Shining sequel, Doctor Sleep. He is repped by WME.

Oliver, whose other novels include Vanishing Girls and the Delirium trilogy, is currently working with Amazon Studios on a series adaptation of her novel Panic, serving as both writer and executive producer. She is repped by UTA.