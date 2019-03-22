'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Sequel Taps New Director as Supporting Cast Returns (Exclusive)

Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish and John Corbett will join stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo in the follow-up that Michael Fimognari will direct.

The sequel of Netflix breakout To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before will feature some familiar onscreen faces, as well as a new one in the director's chair.

Michael Fimognari, who was the director of photography on the first To All The Boys, will direct the followup to the high school rom-com, taking over for Susan Johnson, who will now act as executive producer.

Joining returning stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo will be Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish and John Corbett. To All The Boys scripter Sofia Alvarez will write the sequel that is based on Jenny Han's book series.

“Directing To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before has been one of the great experiences of my life, and I am grateful to the fans for their passionate support of the film," said Johnson in a statement. "Due to the timing of my other projects I won’t be directing the sequel, but as an executive producer, I am looking forward to continuing to share Lara Jean’s story and being part of this franchise."

Added Han: "I'm so thrilled and thankful we get to keep telling Lara Jean's story. I just know that the audience will fall in love with her all over again."

Awesomeness Films and Ace Entertainment are behind the follow-up with Matt Kaplan and Scott Levine producing. Along with Johnson and Han, Robyn Marshall, Max Siemers, Shelley Zimmerman and Rebecca Glashow will exec produce.

Cathcart is repped by Performers Management and Stone Genow; Parrish, who currently stars on Pretty Little Liars spin-off The Perfectionists, is repped by The Kravitz Company and Morris Yorn; Corbett, who is repped by Gersh and Lovett, is set for dystopic drama Gully and 47 Meters Down: Uncaged.

Fimognari, who shot Netflix horror seriesThe Haunting of Hill House and the upcoming Shining sequel Doctor Sleep, is repped by WME.