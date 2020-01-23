Lana Condor's New Romance Explored in Trailer for 'To All the Boys' Sequel

The relationship between stars Condor and Noah Centineo's characters is tested in the next installment of the popular book-to-film franchise, 'P.S. I Still Love You,' which introduces Jordan Fisher.

Netflix on Wednesday released a new trailer for To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. In the first preview, which dropped last month, it was shown that Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter's (Noah Centineo) relationship would be tested as another love interest entered the picture.

Now, in the latest clip, more of Lara Jean's romance with John Ambrose McLaren (played by newcomer Jordan Fisher) is explored. John Ambrose, one of five recipients of Lara Jean's love letters in the first story, eventually responds to her note, writing in part in a romantic letter of his own: "Dear Lara Jean, I couldn't believe when I opened that letter and it was from you. It's been what? Five years?"

Peter — whose once-fake relationship with Lara Jean has now materialized as something real — suspects that his girlfriend is distracted by someone else. "What's going on in that head of yours?" he asks.

Later, Lara Jean refreshes Peter's memory about her middle school spark with John Ambrose. "Remember when you asked me who got the other love letters and I said someone from Model U.N.? He's actually volunteering with me."

Ensuing scenes dive deeper into Lara Jean's connection with John Ambrose. "I'm gonna need that letter back," she tells him. However, John Ambrose seems intent on keeping it. "I need proof that someone actually liked me in middle school," he says.

"Why did I write these stupid love letters?" a frustrated Lara Jean asks John Ambrose's grandmother, Stormy (Holland Taylor), in another scene. Stormy responds, "I think it's exciting." When Lara Jean reminds Stormy that her feelings for John Ambrose are problematic given the fact that she's dating Peter, Stormy quips back, "Almost every one of my love affairs overlapped with one another."

In a voiceover, Lara Jean sums up her thoughts on the complicated situation. "I thought having a boyfriend meant the idea of other boys left your mind completely. I didn't want to be thinking about what might have been. But I was," she says. "I thought I wanted happily ever after. But we're still at the beginning."

The first movie, adapted from Jenny Han's book trilogy, became one of Netflix's most watched and rewatched original films of the year and catapulted Condor and Centineo into overnight stardom. The sequel was announced less than six months after its initial release in August of 2018.

Michael Fimognari, who was the director of photography on the first To All the Boys, directed the follow-up to the high school rom-com. Susan Johnson, who helmed the 2018 film, now acts as executive producer. Sofia Alvarez returned to write the sequel's script with J. Mills Goodloe. Matt Kaplan produced with his company, ACE Entertainment.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will be available to stream on Netflix on Feb. 12. Watch the new trailer below.