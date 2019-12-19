Netflix's 'To All the Boys' Sequel Introduces Love Triangle in Trailer

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo return for the next installment in the popular book-to-film franchise, 'P.S. I Still Love You,' which will see their characters' romance tested.

Netflix on Thursday released the trailer for To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. Lana Condor and Noah Centineo reprise their roles as Lara Jean and Peter, but their relationship is rocked as another love interest enters the picture.

The preview begins with Lara Jean and Peter out on a dinner date, with Lara Jean referencing their fake romance (which eventually turned into a real one) from the first film. "This is my first date," Lara Jean says. "We've gone out on a bunch of dates," Peter replies, to which Lara Jean clarifies, "Yeah, but those weren't real."

In a seeming attempt to recharge their spark, the couple enjoy dreamy moments together, including a scene where they set a floating lantern into a twinkling night sky. "How did you know about this?" asks Peter. "I have my ways," Lara Jean responds.

Later, the two make a promise to each other to not break each other's hearts. Their reignited love comes to a halt, however, when Lara Jean faints yet again — invoking the memorable scene from the first film — and wakes up to the face of John Ambrose McLaren (played by Jordan Fisher).

With John Ambrose, another recipient of one of her letters, Lara Jean embarks on another romantic journey where the pair dive into their middle school past. "I need proof that someone actually liked me in middle school," says John Ambrose. "Everyone liked you in middle school," Lara Jean reminds him.

"I didn't really care about everyone," says John Ambrose, implying that it was only Lara Jean's affections that he was concerned about.

The trailer for To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You comes a week after Netflix released several first-look photos from the forthcoming installment, which teased that the love triangle from the books was on the horizon.

The first movie, adapted from Jenny Han's book trilogy, became one of Netflix's most-watched and re-watched original films of the year, and catapulted Condor and Centineo into overnight stardom. The sequel was announced less than six months after its initial release in August of 2018.

Michael Fimognari, who was the director of photography on the first To All the Boys, directed the follow-up to the high school rom-com. Susan Johnson, who helmed the 2018 film, now acts as executive producer. Sofia Alvarez returned to write the sequel's script with J. Mills Goodloe. Matt Kaplan produced with his company ACE Entertainment.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will be available to stream on Netflix on Feb. 12. Watch the trailer below.