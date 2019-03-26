All Charges Dropped Against Jussie Smollett, Lawyers Say

The 'Empire' actor was back in Chicago court Tuesday morning for what his representatives called an emergency appearance.

In the latest twist in a Hollywood saga, charges have been dropped against actor Jussie Smollett, his legal team told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday.

Smollett was back in Chicago court Tuesday morning for what his representatives called an emergency appearance.

"Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him," he lawyers said in a statement to THR. "Jussie was attacked by two people he was unable to identify on January 29th. He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgment."

The statement continued, "Jussie and many others were hurt by these unfair and unwarranted actions. This entire situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion. That is wrong. It is a reminder that a victim, in this case Jussie, deserves dignity and respect. Dismissal of charges against the victim in this case was the only just result. Jussie is relieved to have this situation behind him and is very much looking forward to getting back to focusing on his family, friends and career.”

The Cook County State's Attorney's office said in a statement to THR: “After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case.”

Chicago police declined to comment.

The Empire actor was initially charged with disorderly conduct via the class 4 felony false report allegation and later indicted on 16 felony counts for allegedly lying to authorities about an attack that took place in January. Smollett claimed he was targeted by two President Trump supporters and beaten because he is an African-American gay man.

Chicago detectives later determined that the actor allegedly set up the highly publicized attack to further his career. He was subsequently arrested and charged. Smollett is out on $100,000 bail.

According to police, two brothers helped Smollett orchestrate the faux assault and then worked with detectives to build the department's case against the actor.

Smollett entered a plea of not guilty on March 14 in a Chicago courtroom on charges he lied to police when he reported he was the victim of a hate crime earlier this year.

The actor and his attorneys have denied he had anything to do with the assault other than being the victim of a hate crime.

Smollett is represented by Los Angeles-based attorney Mark J. Geragos, as well as local Chicago attorney Ron Safer. Geragos, whose past client roster includes Michael Jackson and Colin Kaepernick, on Monday was named by multiple outlets as the unidentified co-conspirator in a criminal complaint charging lawyer Michael Avenatti with attempting to shake down Nike for $25 million.

More to come.