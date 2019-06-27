British TV Classic 'All Creatures Great and Small' to Get PBS, Channel 5 Reboot

The original drama, based on a much-loved collection of books, told the story of a rural British vet.

All Creatures Great and Small, a British TV classic that ran from 1978 to 1980 and 1988 to 1990, is being rebooted by Viacom-owned U.K. network Channel 5 and PBS for Masterpiece.

Based on the much loved and best-selling collection of books by James Herriot (the pen name of Alf Wight) and telling the story of a veterinary surgeon in rural England, the new series is being produced by the BAFTA- and Golden Globe-winning company Playground, which was behind Howards End and Wolf Hall. Masterpiece will co-produce the initial commission of six episode, plus a Christmas special.

The series will shoot on location in Yorkshire, England, later this year, ahead of the 50th anniversary of the original publication of the books in 2020.

“Revisiting James Herriot’s beloved stories is an immense privilege and we are honored that Alf Wight’s family have entrusted us with his legacy. It is a responsibility we take very seriously.” said Colin Callender, executive producer and CEO of Playground.

“At a time when the country feels more divided than ever, Herriot’s glorious books remind us how to connect and belong again. The series will embrace the fun and the nostalgia of revisiting the England of the past, while celebrating Herriot’s values that, despite all our current upheaval, still underpin British life today.”

All3Media will distribute All Creatures Great and Small internationally. The production will also receive funding and support from Screen Yorkshire.