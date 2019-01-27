All the Details on Lady Gaga’s SAG Awards Jewelry Look

The Oscar-nominated star has been faithful to one jeweler this awards season.

She’s always one of the most-anticipated arrivals on the red carpet, and during this awards season, Lady Gaga continues to not disappoint those with high expectations for her style choices.

The A Star Is Born actress and Academy Award nominee turned up at Sunday night’s 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a haute-couture gown that premiered on the Paris runway just six days ago, an ivory silk-taffeta gown trimmed with an eyelash fringe by Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior.

And while it wasn’t quite the $5 million worth of Tiffany & Co. diamonds that she sported at the Golden Globes, Gaga returned to the iconic jeweler for a look that likewise enjoyed a debut on Sunday night. Both the graphic choker, featuring more than 16 carats of sustainably sourced diamonds set in 18-karat yellow gold and platinum, and the nature-inspired earrings in 18-karat gold embellished with diamonds, are from Tiffany & Co.’s 2019 Blue Book Collection. The house’s high-jewelry collection, designed by chief artistic officer Reed Krakoff, is set to be released later this year.

“Lady Gaga embodies the bold innovation that has always been at the heart of the collection, and we are thrilled to see her celebrated for her work in A Star is Born,” Krakoff said in a statement. Gaga also wore fine-jewelry Tiffany & Co. bracelets with the look, a quartet of Tiffany T True narrow bracelets in 18-karat yellow gold, priced at $4,800 each.

Gaga’s stylists, Tom Eerebout and Sandra Amador, finished the look with the white Romy pump by Jimmy Choo, which Gaga has been wearing exclusively for her Las Vegas residency.