All the Fashion Show Cancellations During the Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

Armani, Gucci, Max Mara, Hermes, Ralph Lauren, Versace, Chanel, Prada and Burberry have all changed their plans.

The fashion world is pulling back from upcoming resort runway shows due to the global spread of the coronavirus.

Gucci canceled its Cruise 2021 fashion show that was going to be on May 18 in San Francisco. Gucci told THR given "the ongoing uncertainty prompted by the coronavirus outbreak," the event has been canceled "as a precautionary measure," adding, "A decision on the new timing and location of the show will be announced at a later date once the situation becomes clearer. At this time, our thoughts are with all of those affected around the world."

Armani postponed its Dubai show from April 19 to November during Expo 2020 in Dubai. "Due to the recent developments in the outbreak of Coronavirus," the Italian house told THR, "the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure in order to protect all the industry stakeholders, employees and guests who would be involved in the trip."

Ralph Lauren canceled a New York show in April.

Burberry postponed an April 23 fashion show in Shanghai.

Hermes canceled its resort show that was planned for London on April 28 "due to the exceptional health situation."

Max Mara nixed its St. Petersburg show that was set for May 25.

Versace postponed its U.S. fashion show on May 16.

Chanel is putting on hold its Métiers d’Art show in Beijing in May.

Prada is postponing its resort show that would have taken place in Japan on May 21.

Chanel has yet to announce a change of plans for its Capri, Italy, runway event on May 7, nor has Dior for its Lecce, Italy, show on May 9. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out for comment.

During Paris Fashion Week in Feb. and March, many shows went on as scheduled. At Milan the week before, Armani decided not to have an audience at his fashion show as a precaution. The Met Gala is said to be proceeding as planned as of March 11, when coronavirus cases reached more than 120,000 globally.