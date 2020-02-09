All the Political Fashion Statements on the Oscars Red Carpet

Jonathan Pryce donned a Choose Love pin and Beanie Feldstein wore a blue ribbon on stage that nodded to the ACLU.

The 2020 Academy Awards was full of political statements, with Steve Martin kicking off the show by joking about the Iowa caucus mishap. Then during his best supporting actor speech, Brad Pitt called out the lack of witnesses at the Senate's impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

On the red carpet, however, stars were more subdued, donning classic tuxedoes and gowns with subtle philanthropic statements. A couple actors showed off pins that supported their favorite causes.

Jonathan Pryce (best actor nominee for The Two Popes) added a Choose Love pin to the lapel of his suit to support the organization that benefits immigrant refugees. Activist Dawn O’Porter, who is married to actor Chris O’Dowd, founded the charity.

The blue ribbon that Booksmart actress Beanie Feldstein wore on stage seemed to promote the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). And Natalie Portman got political by wearing a Dior Haute Couture cape with the last names of snubbed female directors at the hem, which called out the gender inequality in the entertainment industry.

Former E! News reporter Catt Sadler sent out pins to industry insiders the week before the Oscars for a partnership with American Airlines. The magnetic accessories, reading "Women Fly Beyond," encourage wearers to use their red carpet interviews to talk about women that have inspired them. Sadler quit her job in 2017 after learning a male anchor was making double her salary and has since spoken up about other gender-equality issues.

The red carpet has been an increasing platform for political statements since the Time's Up movement in 2017, with stars wearing all black to the 2018 Golden Globes in support of women that came forward with sexual assault allegations.

Elsewhere this awards season, Stranger Things actor Dacre Montgomery wore a Red Cross pin to raise awareness for the Australian fire relief efforts at the SAG Awards, and at the Golden Globes, The Crown co-stars Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies donned pins reading "50:50 Equal Representation for Actresses" to show their support for gender parity in the U.K.

Following a rowdy Grammy Awards that saw singers Joy Villa and Ricky Rebel clad in Trump-themed attire, the 2020 Academy Awards kept it relatively calm.