All the Political Statements on the 2020 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Arab Fashion Council ambassador Megan Pormer donned a flag-detailed dress reading "No War Iran," while Ricky Rebel and Joy Villa wore Trump apparel that referenced his impeachment.

The Grammy Awards provided yet another platform for stars to support charitable causes and display their political views on Sunday. As they hit the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, some A-listers stood out for their statement-making accessories.

Notorious MAGA fan Joy Villa showed her support for President Donald Trump by wearing a gown reading "Trump 2020" on the front and "Impeached and Re-elected" on the back. The Grammys ensemble was custom-made by Desi Allinger of Desi Designs.

Singer-songwriter Ricky Rebel likewise advocated on behalf of Trump, writing "Impeach This" on his butt cheeks, to go with a fringed top and umbrella canopy prop. He crawled on the carpet at the Staples Center to show off the look. Rebel recently released the pro-Trump song "Sheep" that refers to fake news, shows footage of protests and depicts the singer in a "Make America Great Again" hat. "Let the triggering begin," Rebel wrote on Instagram of the "Sheep" music video.

On the other side of the spectrum, Beneath a Sea of Lights actress and Arab Fashion Council ambassador Megan Pormer donned an embellished red dress that read "No War Iran" with a heart and cape juxtaposing the flags of the U.S. and Iran.

At the 2020 SAG Awards last weekend, Stranger Things actor Dacre Montgomery wore a Red Cross pin on his lapel to announce that he is an ambassador for the Australian Red Cross. "Australia is experiencing some extremely hard times," he said on the carpet. "We got two months left of fire season which is a scary amount of time. We lived under a cloud of ash in a major city for three weeks." Montgomery encouraged viewers to donate to the organization on GoFundMe in the midst of the fires.

Earlier this month at the Golden Globes, The Crown stars Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies wore pins reading "50:50 Equal Representation for Actresses" to support gender parity for British stars. The fad traces back to the Time's Up movement from 2017 when stars donned Time's Up pins and bracelets on the red carpet that awards season.